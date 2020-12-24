GCS: 4.310 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 recorded in Romania in the past 24 hours after 27.653 tests



A number of 4,310 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the performance of 27,653 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication (GCS) informed on Thursday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says (...)