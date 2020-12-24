AUR's George Simion: I'll donate 90 pct of my MP salary

AUR's George Simion: I'll donate 90 pct of my MP salary. The Member of Parliament, Deputy George Simion, co-Chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) on Thursday said he will donate 90 per cent of his MP salary "to a civic cause, to special cases". "I want to make an announcement, an announcement that I did not make in the election campaign, because it would have been misinterpreted (...). I am an MP in the Romanian Parliament. I have not forgotten who I am, I have not forgotten what we have to do and that is why I am going to donate 90 per cent of my salary to a civic cause, to special cases, month after month (...). The scoundrels will start with all kind of issues, as they usually begin. How and what am I going to live from, next year I will write another book, I have the other books, too, I still have copies of them," Simion said in a video message sent on Facebook.AGERPRES(RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]