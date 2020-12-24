LabMin Turcan: There is a decision to raise Social Reference Index

LabMin Turcan: There is a decision to raise Social Reference Index. There is a decision for raising for Social Reference Index, but this will take place after a debate, declared, on Thursday, the minister of Labor and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, in a press conference held a few hours after taking on the position. "Regarding the Social Reference Index, which has not grown since 2015, we can say that there is a decision to raise this Social Reference Index, but this growth must not take place based on an electoral key, like the draft was voted in Parliament, but rather following a real debate and I will propose this to the Cabinet members as soon as we need to speak out on this matter", Raluca Turcan said. On the other hand, the Labor minister mentioned that allowances for children will raise by 20% as of January 1st. "Regarding (child, ed. n.) allowances, the answer is that we are within the emergency ordinance adopted by the Orban Cabinet, so the previous Government, and as of January 1st, allowances will most certainly go up by 20% and also as soon as the draft law will return to Parliament we will finalize the legal framework regarding children allowances' increase," Raluca Turcan specified.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman, editor: Mariana Nica, EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]