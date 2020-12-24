 
December 24, 2020

Crown Custodian Margareta: 2020, a trying year for humanity, yet we must not lose hope
The Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, sent out a message on Christmas Eve, as tradition is, in which she shows that this year was a difficult year for all humanity, due to the pandemic, which highlighted "global deficiencies", yet asked the people to not lose hope. "2020 was a trying year for all humanity, because of the pandemic, where all the countries in the world were hit hard. The lives of many people is difficult, sometimes even impossible. But we must not lose hope. We will defeat the darkness and all hardships. Even if there was this great suffering, the pandemic gave us the opportunity to support each other, to bring to light what it is best in all of us. The vaccines will arrive, but I believe that next year will not be an easy one, the pain will continue. We need to continue protecting our vulnerable citizens and also to protect our economic life, after the damages it went through this year", the Crown Custodian said, at Savarsin Castle, in western Arad County. Her Majesty Margareta shows that the pandemic "has brought to light deficiencies at a global scale, in both the administration and, tragically, in the health services". "My Family and I wish to express our deepest respect and admiration towards all those that fought and keep on fighting in the first line of defense against this pandemic", says the message. Her Majesty says that for the Royal Family, the year 2020 also brought an important celebration, namely "30 years have passed since our return in the country. On January 18, 1990, my sister Sofia and I, brought the message of King Mihai on Romanian soil, for the first time since 1948. It was a moment of communion with the entire nation. We came back home." The Crown Custodian also had a message for all Romanians in the country, in the Republic of Moldova, as well as those "far away from country and family": "Many years of health, hope and peace of mind!".AGERPRES(RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

