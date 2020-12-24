|
|
|
Iohannis: Romania salutes EU - UK agreement partnership regarding future relations
Dec 24, 2020
Iohannis: Romania salutes EU - UK agreement partnership regarding future relations.
Romania salutes the agreement partnership between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland regarding future relations, after the UK left the European Union, says president Klaus Iohannis in a message published on Thursday, on Twitter.
"The agreement will protect the interests of the Romanian companies and citizens - the key objectives of Romania in these negotiations", the president also wrote on Twitter, and congratulated the EU chief-negotiator, Michel Barnier and his team.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
GCS: 1,387 new cases of COVID-19 infections; 4,352 tests carried out in the past 24 hours
A number of 1,387 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the performance of 4,352 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday.
These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, (...)
FinMin Citu: Release, delivery and distribution of the vaccine, very fast, to help limit pandemic
The release of the vaccine, its delivery and distribution in record time will help limit and eradicate the pandemic in the shortest possible time, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Saturday.
"Today [Saturday - editor's note] we received the first doses of the vaccine. The vaccination (...)
First batch of 10k doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Romania Friday through Nadlac 2 border point
The first 10,000 doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine will enter Romania on Friday, by land, through western Nadlac 2 border crossing point and will reach the main storage center - the Cantacuzino Institute in Bucharest on Saturday morning, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.
The (...)
Iohannis, in his Christmas message: Gift we could make - protect the loved ones
The gift we can make this year, this holiday, is to protect our loved ones, President Klaus Iohannis says in a Christmas video.
"Wherever we are in the world, on Christmas, the roads take us back home, with family and friends. This year, because of the epidemic, we have to spend our (...)
AUR's George Simion: I'll donate 90 pct of my MP salary
The Member of Parliament, Deputy George Simion, co-Chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) on Thursday said he will donate 90 per cent of his MP salary "to a civic cause, to special cases".
"I want to make an announcement, an announcement that I did not make in the (...)
LabMin Turcan: There is a decision to raise Social Reference Index
There is a decision for raising for Social Reference Index, but this will take place after a debate, declared, on Thursday, the minister of Labor and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, in a press conference held a few hours after taking on the position.
"Regarding the Social Reference (...)
Crown Custodian Margareta: 2020, a trying year for humanity, yet we must not lose hope
The Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, sent out a message on Christmas Eve, as tradition is, in which she shows that this year was a difficult year for all humanity, due to the pandemic, which highlighted "global deficiencies", yet asked the people to not lose hope.
"2020 (...)
|