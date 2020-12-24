Iohannis: Romania salutes EU - UK agreement partnership regarding future relations

Iohannis: Romania salutes EU - UK agreement partnership regarding future relations. Romania salutes the agreement partnership between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland regarding future relations, after the UK left the European Union, says president Klaus Iohannis in a message published on Thursday, on Twitter. "The agreement will protect the interests of the Romanian companies and citizens - the key objectives of Romania in these negotiations", the president also wrote on Twitter, and congratulated the EU chief-negotiator, Michel Barnier and his team.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]