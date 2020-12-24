Iohannis, in his Christmas message: Gift we could make - protect the loved ones



The gift we can make this year, this holiday, is to protect our loved ones, President Klaus Iohannis says in a Christmas video. "Wherever we are in the world, on Christmas, the roads take us back home, with family and friends. This year, because of the epidemic, we have to spend our holidays away from those we love so much and miss. This is the gift that we can generously give everyone this Christmas - to protect our loved ones," says the president. Klaus Iohannis calls for solidarity. "Therefore, let us be together in spirit, convinced that in solidarity we will soon return to a normal life. Dear Romanians, I wish you that the feast of the Nativity of God will find you healthy, with joy and peace in your heart. Merry Christmas!" the president ends his message.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Maria Voican)