The first 10,000 doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine will enter Romania on Friday, by land, through western Nadlac 2 border crossing point and will reach the main storage center - the Cantacuzino Institute in Bucharest on Saturday morning, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs. The vaccination kicks off Sunday in all of the 10 hospitals of infectious diseases found in the front line of the fights against COVID-19, in Bucharest (two), Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi, Baia Mare, Suceava, Timisoara.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Maria Voican)