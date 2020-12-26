GCS: 1,387 new cases of COVID-19 infections; 4,352 tests carried out in the past 24 hours

GCS: 1,387 new cases of COVID-19 infections; 4,352 tests carried out in the past 24 hours. A number of 1,387 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the performance of 4,352 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Saturday, 613,760 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. At the same time, 536,332 patients were declared cured. To date, 4,710,842 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 4,352 were performed in the past 24 hours - 3,732 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 620 upon request. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]