|
|
|
FinMin Citu: Release, delivery and distribution of the vaccine, very fast, to help limit pandemic
Dec 26, 2020
FinMin Citu: Release, delivery and distribution of the vaccine, very fast, to help limit pandemic.
The release of the vaccine, its delivery and distribution in record time will help limit and eradicate the pandemic in the shortest possible time, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Saturday.
"Today [Saturday - editor's note] we received the first doses of the vaccine. The vaccination campaign starts at the same time in Romania as in Europe. We worked hard and we managed to get everything ready to start on the same day as it starts all over Europe. It is an important moment, we have been waiting for it for a year, since we found out about this pandemic, and the appearance of the vaccine, its delivery and distribution in a record time will help to limit and eradicate the pandemic in as short amount of time as possible," said Citu, at the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development "Cantacuzino."
The first 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Saturday morning at the "Cantacuzino" Institute in the Capital City.
He added that, weekly, about 140,000 doses of vaccine will arrive in Romania.
"Today [Saturday - editor's note] the official vaccination campaign starts, the first dose of vaccine will be given tomorrow. Now we have received the first 10,000 doses, and weekly we will receive around 140,000 doses. Romania will have around 10 million doses of vaccine. And, looking at how things have gone so far, I am sure that we will have a very smooth campaign. Vaccination in Romania is free, it is not mandatory," said the Prime Minister.
The first 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Saturday morning at the "Cantacuzino" Institute in the Capital City Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Oana Popescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
MAE: Negative result from a PCR test needed when entering Turkey, to avoid quarantine
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs Romanian citizens who are, transit or intend to travel to Turkey that, according to the data sent by the local authorities, the persons who will arrive starting with December 28, by air, and from 30 December, by road, rail and sea, will have to present a (...)
Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom monitors situation at British-French border and grants assistance to Romanians
The Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland continues to monitor developments at the British-French border and is ready to provide consular assistance to Romanian citizens facing difficult situations, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.
The press (...)
GCS: 1,387 new cases of COVID-19 infections; 4,352 tests carried out in the past 24 hours
A number of 1,387 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the performance of 4,352 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday.
These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, (...)
First batch of 10k doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Romania Friday through Nadlac 2 border point
The first 10,000 doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine will enter Romania on Friday, by land, through western Nadlac 2 border crossing point and will reach the main storage center - the Cantacuzino Institute in Bucharest on Saturday morning, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.
The (...)
Iohannis: Romania salutes EU - UK agreement partnership regarding future relations
Romania salutes the agreement partnership between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland regarding future relations, after the UK left the European Union, says president Klaus Iohannis in a message published on Thursday, on Twitter.
"The agreement (...)
Iohannis, in his Christmas message: Gift we could make - protect the loved ones
The gift we can make this year, this holiday, is to protect our loved ones, President Klaus Iohannis says in a Christmas video.
"Wherever we are in the world, on Christmas, the roads take us back home, with family and friends. This year, because of the epidemic, we have to spend our (...)
AUR's George Simion: I'll donate 90 pct of my MP salary
The Member of Parliament, Deputy George Simion, co-Chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) on Thursday said he will donate 90 per cent of his MP salary "to a civic cause, to special cases".
"I want to make an announcement, an announcement that I did not make in the (...)
|