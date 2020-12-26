MAE: Negative result from a PCR test needed when entering Turkey, to avoid quarantine

MAE: Negative result from a PCR test needed when entering Turkey, to avoid quarantine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs Romanian citizens who are, transit or intend to travel to Turkey that, according to the data sent by the local authorities, the persons who will arrive starting with December 28, by air, and from 30 December, by road, rail and sea, will have to present a molecular test (PCR) with a negative result for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed a maximum of 72 hours in advance. Persons who intend to travel to Turkey by air and who will not be able to present a molecular test (PCR) with a negative result for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed a maximum of 72 hours before entering the country, will not be allowed to board, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. Persons intending to travel by road will also be required to submit to the customs authorities a molecular test (PCR) with a negative result for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed no later than 72 hours before entry into the Republic of Turkey. If the passengers are not able to present the test result, according to the request addressed by the authorities, they can still enter the territory of Turkey, with the mention that the quarantine measure will be applied to them, for a period of 10 days, at the declared accommodation address (home, hotel, etc.), and on the 7th day, they will be able to travel to perform a molecular test (PCR) for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, in accordance with the legal provisions. If the test result is negative, the persons concerned will be able to leave the quarantine. Persons who will enter the Republic of Turkey by road and who will not present a molecular test (PCR) with a negative result for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed a maximum of 72 hours before entering the territory of Turkey and who do not have an accommodation place (house, hotel, etc.) where they can carry out the quarantine period provided by law, will be redirected, for the institutionalized quarantine, for 10 days, depending on the available places, in specially arranged centres, belonging to the Health Directorate in the province of destination. Subsequently, on the 7th day of quarantine, quarantined persons may travel to perform a molecular test (PCR) for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, in accordance with the legal provisions. If the test result comes out negative, the persons concerned may be released from quarantine. Persons who have been in the United Kingdom, Denmark or South Africa for the last 10 days prior to arrival in Turkey will be required to submit a molecular test (PCR) with a negative result for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed with maximum 72 hours from the date of entry into the Republic of Turkey, and will have the obligation to enter the quarantine for a period of 10 days, at the declared address of residence (house, hotel, etc.). In case the respective persons do not have an accommodation place (house, hotel, etc.) where they can carry out the quarantine period provided by law, they will be redirected, for the institutionalized quarantine, for 10 days, depending on the available places, in centres specially arranged by the Health Directorate of the province of destination. Subsequently, on the 7th day of quarantine, quarantined persons may travel to perform a molecular test (PCR) for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, in accordance with the legal provisions. If the test result is negative, the citizens concerned may be released from quarantine. Persons transiting the Republic of Turkey will be required to submit a negative molecular test (PCR) for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed no later than 72 hours before entry into Turkey, only if the country of their destination requires this. The only persons exempted from the measure of presenting a molecular test (PCR) are minor children, under 6 years of age. Also, the Romanian citizens, who are facing a difficult, special situation, with an emergency character, have at their disposal the permanent telephone of the Romanian diplomatic mission in Turkey (+90.534.363.18.82), the Consulate General of Romania at Istanbul (+90.533.542.06.95) and the Consulate General of Romania in Izmir (+90.530.415.00.77). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also recommends consulting the websites http://ankara.mae.ro, http://istanbul.mae.ro, http://izmir.mae.ro and www.mae.ro and reminds that the Romanian citizens who travel abroad have at their disposal the application "Travel safely" (http://www.mae.ro/app_cs), which provides information and travel advice. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

