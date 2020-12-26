Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom monitors situation at British-French border and grants assistance to Romanians

Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom monitors situation at British-French border and grants assistance to Romanians. The Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland continues to monitor developments at the British-French border and is ready to provide consular assistance to Romanian citizens facing difficult situations, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES. The press release provides up-to-date information on traffic conditions at the border between the United Kingdom and France. Thus, at the Folkestone - Eurotunnel crossing point, traffic flows smoothly, and passengers who come with the result of the COVID-19 test can board trains to cross the English Channel to France. There are no more blocked Romanian citizens. In Dover, the blockade of the Manston Airport car park was resolved and all the trucks there went to France. The British authorities announced that 15,526 tests had been performed, of which only 36 were positive. On the motorway to Dover, the column of trucks persists, but after testing for the new type of coronavirus, drivers can travel to the ferry embarkation point to continue their journey to France. The British authorities maintain the warning regarding the difficult driving conditions involving long waiting times for trucks transiting the road through the Port of Dover to Calais (France). In this context, the Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland makes available to Romanian citizens who face difficult situations caused by travel restrictions to and from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland 5 telephone lines: +44 (0) 773 871 6335 +44 (0) 750 388 2992 +44 (0) 753 560 434 2 +44 (0) 7951 858 445 +40 21.431.2059 - telephone for information related to the pandemic. Also, the Romanian citizens have at their disposal the email addresses: londra.asistenta@mae.ro; manchester.consul@mae.ro; edinburgh.infoconsul@mae.ro, the press release also informs. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Adriana Matcovschi, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]