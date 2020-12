MedLife takes over six pharmacies in Bucharest hospitals

MedLife takes over six pharmacies in Bucharest hospitals. Romania's biggest private medical services provider, MedLife Medical System, has signed a contract for taking over CED Pharma, which owns six pharmacies located within or close to hospitals. This is MedLife's second acquisition in the pharma segment, after Pharmachem, announced within two (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]