Citu Cabinet Seeks To Raise Minimum Gross Salary To RON2,300 In 2021

Citu Cabinet Seeks To Raise Minimum Gross Salary To RON2,300 In 2021. Romania’s new government led by Prime Minister Florin Citu said it would discuss this week increasing the minimum gross wage to RON2,300 (around EUR471) in 2021, from RON2,230 (around EUR457) currently, which means an increase of RON70 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]