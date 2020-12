Romanian biodegradable packaging producer Promateris boosts capital

Romanian plastics producer Promateris (PPL), formerly known as Prodplast, controlled by local businessman Florin Pogonaru, has raised RON 13.5 mln (EUR 2.77 mln) through a capital increase operation. The company's shareholders subscribed 13.3 million shares, representing 99.5% of the total (...)