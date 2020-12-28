TeraPlast gets EUR 5.8 mln state aid for building biodegradable products plant

Romanian industrial group TeraPlast announced that its application for a EUR 5.8 million state aid aimed at partly financing a EUR 12 mln investment project, filed by its division TeraPlast Folii Biodegradabile, has been approved. Within the project, the group will buy state-of-the-art (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]