E-INFRA Group Inaugurates Natural Gas Network In Huedin

E-INFRA Group Inaugurates Natural Gas Network In Huedin. Nova Power & Gas, a member of E-INFRA Group, on Monday announced the inauguration of a natural gas network in the town of Huedin (Cluj County). The investment in the first development stage of the project exceeds RON11.3 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]