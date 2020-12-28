EduMin Cimpeanu: My term's emergencies range from early education to university education, from equity to performance

EduMin Cimpeanu: My term's emergencies range from early education to university education, from equity to performance. Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu declared on Monday for AGERPRES that the "zero emergency" represents the possibility of "prioritized opening" of schools and the construction of the budget for education for 2021. "Emergencies range from early education to university education, from equity to performance. The zero emergency is the possibility of prioritizing the opening of schools (kindergartens and primary education, 8th and 12th grades pupils, schools that experienced difficulties in the online teaching process), the need to carry out remedial activities and the construction of the education budget for 2021", the minister stated. In his view, another "high-impact" measure is the need to approve the 9th grade framework plans. "The public consultation process must be launched as a matter of urgency and within 30 days we will have to see what is the optimal form of these framework plans so that they meet the expectations and needs of society in 2021. (...) We also focus on solving chronic problems of the education system, by starting concrete steps to ensure equity, reducing the share of functional illiteracy and improving infrastructure, all measures that are in line with the country project Educated Romania", said the education minister. At the same time, Cimpeanu said that the evaluation process of the doctoral schools must start "very quickly", otherwise they can remain "outside the law". AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]