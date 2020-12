Creditors Of Insolvent Romcab Approve Reorganization Plan

Creditors Of Insolvent Romcab Approve Reorganization Plan. Creditors of Romanian insolvent fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO), suspended from trading since February 2017, approved the reorganization plan submitted and undertaken by the special administrator RTZ & Parteners SPRL, mandated by the general meeting of shareholders, per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]