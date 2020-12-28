 
Gov't: Emergency Ordinance on new structure of Executive - passed
Gov't: Emergency Ordinance on new structure of Executive - passed.

Bucharest, Dec 28 /Agerpres/ - The Government approved, on Monday, the Emergency Ordinance on establishing measures at the level of the central public administration, which regulate the new structure of the Executive and of the ministries. The Emergency Ordinance is promoted as a result of the Decision of the Romanian Parliament no. 31/2020 for granting confidence to the Government, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, no. 1285 of December 23, 2020, reads a Government's release. The attributions of the Deputy Prime Ministers will be established by decision of the Prime Minister, and the expenditures necessary for carrying out the activity are ensured from the state budget through the budget of the General Secretariat of the Government, the normative act provides, according to the quoted source. The following ministries are established: the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism - through the reorganization of the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu; the Ministry of Energy - by taking over the activities and specialized structures in the field of energy from the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu; the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure - by reorganizing the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications; the Ministry of Investments and European Projects - by reorganizing the Ministry of European Funds; the Ministry of Education - by reorganizing the Ministry of Education and Research; the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization - by taking over the activity and specialized structures in the field of research and innovation from the Ministry of Education and Research, respectively in the field of communications from the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications. The Romanian Digitization Authority will be subordinated to the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, the emergency ordinance also stipulates. Within 30 days from the date of entry into force of the emergency ordinance, the ministers will propose to the Government measures for the reorganization of the authorities and public institutions subordinated to the Government or the ministries, as the case may be, including the draft normative acts corresponding to them. According to the same normative act, the Ministry of Finance is authorized to introduce changes in the structure of the state budget for 2020, corresponding to the provisions of this emergency ordinance, at the proposal of the main authorizing officers, based on handover protocols, protocols to be concluded within 30 working days from the date of entry into force of the emergency ordinance.AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)

