TeraPlast Group Receives Financing Agreement For New Polyethylene Systems Factory

TeraPlast Group Receives Financing Agreement For New Polyethylene Systems Factory. TeraPlast Group received the financing agreement for the project “Establishment of a new production unit for TeraPlast SA”; the project is worth EUR10 million in total and the state aid represents EUR4.9 million, the company said in a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]