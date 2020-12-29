|
Polish Fashion Brand Sinsay, Part Of LPP Fashion Group, Opens Store In Botosani
Dec 29, 2020
Polish Fashion Brand Sinsay, Part Of LPP Fashion Group, Opens Store In Botosani.
Polish fashion brand Sinsay, part of LPP Fashion Group, has opened a mono-brand store in Botosani, within the Uvertura Mall shopping center, reaching a 25-unit network in Romania.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
