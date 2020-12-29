Polish Fashion Brand Sinsay, Part Of LPP Fashion Group, Opens Store In Botosani

Polish fashion brand Sinsay, part of LPP Fashion Group, has opened a mono-brand store in Botosani, within the Uvertura Mall shopping center, reaching a 25-unit network in Romania.