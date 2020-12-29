Iohannis in Chisinau: Vote in presidential election - a signal regarding direction Moldovan citizens want country to follow

Iohannis in Chisinau: Vote in presidential election - a signal regarding direction Moldovan citizens want country to follow. The vote in the Republic of Moldova's presidential election represents a signal regarding the direction the Moldovan citizens want the country to follow, President Klaus Iohannis said today in Chisinau, expressing his hope that the political forces "won't act in the opposite direction". "I am glad that this visit to Chisinau takes place against the background of a massive vote of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova in favor of implementing democratic reforms in accordance with European integration values. This clear vote in favor of reforms represents a signal regarding the direction the citizens want the Republic of Moldova to follow. I hope that all the Moldovan political forces understand this explicit signal and won't act in the opposite direction," Iohannis said. The President of Romania is paying Tuesday an official visit to Chisinau.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]