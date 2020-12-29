 
Romaniapress.com

December 29, 2020

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed with military honors by Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu
Dec 29, 2020

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed with military honors by Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu.

President Klaus Iohannis was given today a welcome with military honors in Chisinau by his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, in a ceremony that also included a traditional bread and salt greeting, the playing of the national anthems of Romania and of the Republic of Moldova and the review of the guard of honor. This is the first high-level visit to Chisinau after Maia Sandu's taking the oath of office on December 24th. According to the Presidential Administration in Bucharest, Klaus Iohannis' visit to Moldova will provide "the framework for sending a strong message of support for the new President of the Republic of Moldova, at a historic moment for the European course of the neighboring country, as well as a message of support for the Moldovan citizens in the effort for democratization, for the irreversible implementation of the principles of the rule of law and for strengthening both this country's European course and its privileged relations with Romania." The two heads of state have scheduled one-on-one talks, followed by discussions in the plenary of the two official delegations, at the end of which they will make joint press statements. Concrete aspects regarding Romania's support for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, including in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be approached during the visit, as well as Romanian support for the economic and social development of the neighboring country. The two Presidents will also adopt a Joint Declaration aimed at strengthening the Bilateral Strategic Partnership, reaffirming the special relationship between Bucharest and Chisinau on the 10th anniversary this year of the signing of the Strategic Partnership for the European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, and the Republic of Moldova's commitment to pursuing the European path and to implementing the necessary democratic reforms in this regard. On the day of the inauguration of the new President of the Republic of Moldova, Klaus Iohannis, together with another six EU heads of state, sent the leader in Chisinau an open letter of support. "We, the Presidents of Romania, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia, congratulate Ms. Maia Sandu on her inauguration as President of the Republic of Moldova. Maia Sandu has received a strong mandate from the citizens of Moldova who are waiting for a series of changes to happen, a more ambitious reform agenda, democracy and closer ties with the European Union," read the document.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian New Year's traditions and customs The passage to a new year has been accompanied since ancient times by customs and rituals that are being observed even to this date, particularly in Romanian villages. Reputed ethnologist Ion Ghinoiu, PhD, Professor and scientific secretary of the "Constantin Brailoiu" Institute of (...)

INACO: Romania, last place in EU for women representation in Government, similar percentage with Iraq, Bahrain Romania has managed, in a single year, the most brutal international demotion, from the 102th place in the world, to the 175th place for women's representation in Government, said on Thursday, INACO (Initiative for Competitiveness) in a press release sent to AGERPRES. "In the year 2020, (...)

Crown of pork ribs with baked potatoes and goose liver pate - New Year's delight Crown of pork ribs served with baked potatoes and goose liver pate are two of the recommended dishes for the night between years, by a known chef in western Alba Iulia, Cosmin Toma, to respect the tradition that says, according to him, will make you fly through luck throughout the year and be (...)

Romania Banking System Posts Some RON4.5B Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2020, Down Over 10% Vs 2019 Romania’s banking system, 34 lenders in all, registered a net profit of nearly RON4.5 billion in January-September 2020, down over 10% compared with 2019, central bank preliminary data show.

Industrial oil obtained from plastic and rubber waste, project financed by EU funds A factory close to southeastern Tulcea municipality produces industrial oil from plastic and rubber waste and it is the only private ecological investment operational as of this year in the county, with a total budget of 1 million Euro, financed from European funds. The idea of this business (...)

Citu: Holiday vouchers of 1,450 lei to be granted to public-sector employees in 2021 Bucharest, Dec 30 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that in 2021 holiday vouchers in the amount of 1,450 lei will be granted to public-sector employees, this measure being included in the emergency ordinance on fiscal measures initiated by the Ministry of Finance. (...)

PM Citu: Salaries and bonuses in the public sector to stay at the December 20 level  Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday said that the salaries and bonuses of the central and local public administration staff, including of those holding public offices, will remain at the level of December 2020 next year. "Related to the ordinance initiated by the Ministry of Public (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |