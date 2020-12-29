Moldovan President Sandu welcomes Iohannis in Chisinau: We begin new stage in Moldova – Romania cooperation

Moldovan President Sandu welcomes Iohannis in Chisinau: We begin new stage in Moldova – Romania cooperation. Iohannis welcomed with military honors President Klaus Iohannis was given Tuesday a welcome with military honors in Chisinau by his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, in a ceremony that also included a traditional bread and salt greeting, the playing of the national anthems of Romania and of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]