Cartel ALFA leader: Keeping national minimum wage low will fuel social unrest

Cartel ALFA leader: Keeping national minimum wage low will fuel social unrest. The effect of the government's policy of keeping the national minimum wage low will be a rise in the workers' social unrest, so that disruptions in sectors such as trade, railways or machine building are highly likely next year, president of the "Cartel ALFA" National Trade Union Confederation (...)