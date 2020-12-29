GCS: 4.637 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 recorded in Romania the last 24 hours, after 24.242 tests



GCS: 4.637 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 recorded in Romania the last 24 hours, after 24.242 tests.

As many as 4,637 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following 24,242 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Tuesday, (...)