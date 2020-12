PM Citu: The 2021 budget will be built with a deficit of 7 per cent of GDP



PM Citu: The 2021 budget will be built with a deficit of 7 per cent of GDP.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the 2021 budget will be built with a deficit of 7 per cent of GDP, which shows the commitment to fiscal consolidation, noting that it is a budget that does not put a brake on the economy. “We have already seen discussions... The post PM Citu: The (...)