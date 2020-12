Romania Budget Deficit Widens To 8% Of GDP In January-November 2020

Romania Budget Deficit Widens To 8% Of GDP In January-November 2020. Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON84.05 billion, or 8% of the gross domestic product (GDP), in the first eleven months of 2020, considering that RON43.66 billion (4.16% of GDP) was pumped into the economy via tax facilities and incentives, investments and exceptional (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]