German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel. German mobility services provider DKV has reached an agreement to buy Romanian competitor Smart Diesel, founded by local entrepreneurs Ovidiu Andries and Daniel Imbre. The two sides haven't disclosed the transaction's value, which also needs to be approved by Romania's Competition Council. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]