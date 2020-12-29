Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine

Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine. Romania will extend a new support package to the Republic of Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine, president Klaus Iohannis announced in his first official visit to the neighboring country. Iohannis is the first head of state who visits Moldova after pro-European Maia Sandu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]