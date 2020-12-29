President Iohannis: Romania expresses solidarity with Croatia, after earthquakes that hit Western Balkans country

President Iohannis: Romania expresses solidarity with Croatia, after earthquakes that hit Western Balkans country. Romania expresses its solidarity with Croatia, after the earthquakes that hit the Western Balkans country, says President Klaus Iohannis, in a message posted on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with the Croatian people and we wish those affected to recover as soon as possible. We have conveyed to Andrej Plenkovic [Croatian Prime Minister - editor's note] our willingness to help in case of need," the head of state said. Several people were injured in a strong earthquake in central Croatia on Tuesday, which caused extensive damage in the historic city of Petrinja, the epicenter of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake, according to the US Institute of Geophysics, or 6.2 on the Richter scale, according to Croatian seismology services. The quake, which occurred at 12.19 local time at a depth of 10 kilometres, was also felt in the capital Zagreb, about 50 kilometres away, but also in neighbouring countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia. In Zagreb, people took to the streets, some of them sprinkled with broken pieces of tile, and the power supply was cut off. Tuesday's quake comes after the magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale also occurred near Petrinja, resulting in minor property damage. In March, another earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale killed one person and injured 27 others in Zagreb. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Karina Olteanu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]