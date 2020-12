Romanian film review – Films for the Holidays, Part 2

Romanian film review – Films for the Holidays, Part 2. Happy New Year, dear Insiders, may it be a good, healthy, hopeful new one! Here are a few more tips for the holidays, long, short, funny, and endearing. TIFF Unlimited has a longer list of interesting titles (most of them only accessible in Romania, for now) and two of them seem particularly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]