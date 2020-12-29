MAE: Negative PCR test for SARS CoV-2 virus for entering Turkey

MAE: Negative PCR test for SARS CoV-2 virus for entering Turkey. Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - Turkish authorities have provided new information on the regime applicable to the transit procedure in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, with citizens entering the Republic of Turkey being required to submit a negative PCR test for SARS CoV-2 virus, states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). According to a release sent to AGERPRES, starting with Tuesday, local time 21.00, all persons, regardless of citizenship, who will transit the territory of the Republic of Turkey by air, road, rail or sea, have the obligation to present at boarding the aircraft ( in the case of persons traveling by air), respectively at the entry into the territory of Turkey (for persons traveling by road, rail and sea) a molecular test PCR type with negative result for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed with maximum 72 hours before arrival. Only children under the age of 6 are exempt from this new measure. All other previously communicated measures shall remain in force. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Ankara and of the Consulates General of Romania in Istanbul and Izmir: +903124477920; +902123583541; +902123580516; +902123583537; +902324650579, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Call Center operators, on a permanent basis. Also, the Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult, special situation, with an emergency character, have at their disposal the permanent telephone of the Romanian diplomatic mission in Turkey (+90.534.363.18.82), of the Consulate General of Romania in Istanbul (+90.533.542.06.95) and the Consulate General of Romania in Izmir (+90.530.415.00.77). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the websites: http://ankara.mae.ro, http://istanbul.mae.ro, http://izmir.mae.ro and www.mae.ro and thorough information prior to travel in abroad. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]