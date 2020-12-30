 
Romaniapress.com

December 30, 2020

Romania cereal production in 2020,17 million tonnes, lower by 44% from 2019
Dec 30, 2020

Romania cereal production in 2020,17 million tonnes, lower by 44% from 2019.

The total production of Romanian grain cereal dropped this year to almost half from 2019, due to the prolonged drought which affected some agricultural areas in the country, reaching a bit over 17 million tonnes, according to the data supplied by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), at the request of AGERPRES. If last year the harvest of grain cereal obtained from 5.56 million hectares surpassed 30,41 million tonnes, this year the grains were "gathered" from a slightly smaller radius as opposed to 2019, namely from approximately 5.34 million hectares. In this year, Romania was not able to reach the performance of the past two years in order to be at the top of the European Union for corn production, because of the prolonged drought which destroyed almost half of the yield, despite the fact that the record corn harvest obtained last year, of over 18,66 million tonnes, was reviewed at the request of the European Commission, who said that Romania sent a larger production than what it harvested. According to MADR data, the corn grain harvest registered a recoil of 45% in 2020, reaching 9,63 million tonnes, as opposed to 17,43 million tonnes in 2019. The harvested surface was of 2.61 million hectares, with 63,000 hectares beneath that of 2019. Furthermore, the production of wheat in Romania registered a deficit of almost 41% from 2019, reaching 6,091 million tonnes, from a surface of 2,088 million hectares. On the other hand, the only harvest which registered a growth in production this year was rye, the harvest being 26% larger than the previous year, namely 33,048 tonnes, a opposed to 26.182 tons last year, but also on a slightly bigger surface area, by 912 hectares, with a total of 10,267 hectares. The representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture specify that the final data regarding vegetable production done during the agricultural year of 2019-2020 will be published by the National Institute of Statistics in 2021, at the end of May.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian New Year's traditions and customs The passage to a new year has been accompanied since ancient times by customs and rituals that are being observed even to this date, particularly in Romanian villages. Reputed ethnologist Ion Ghinoiu, PhD, Professor and scientific secretary of the "Constantin Brailoiu" Institute of (...)

INACO: Romania, last place in EU for women representation in Government, similar percentage with Iraq, Bahrain Romania has managed, in a single year, the most brutal international demotion, from the 102th place in the world, to the 175th place for women's representation in Government, said on Thursday, INACO (Initiative for Competitiveness) in a press release sent to AGERPRES. "In the year 2020, (...)

Crown of pork ribs with baked potatoes and goose liver pate - New Year's delight Crown of pork ribs served with baked potatoes and goose liver pate are two of the recommended dishes for the night between years, by a known chef in western Alba Iulia, Cosmin Toma, to respect the tradition that says, according to him, will make you fly through luck throughout the year and be (...)

Romania Banking System Posts Some RON4.5B Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2020, Down Over 10% Vs 2019 Romania’s banking system, 34 lenders in all, registered a net profit of nearly RON4.5 billion in January-September 2020, down over 10% compared with 2019, central bank preliminary data show.

Industrial oil obtained from plastic and rubber waste, project financed by EU funds A factory close to southeastern Tulcea municipality produces industrial oil from plastic and rubber waste and it is the only private ecological investment operational as of this year in the county, with a total budget of 1 million Euro, financed from European funds. The idea of this business (...)

Citu: Holiday vouchers of 1,450 lei to be granted to public-sector employees in 2021 Bucharest, Dec 30 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that in 2021 holiday vouchers in the amount of 1,450 lei will be granted to public-sector employees, this measure being included in the emergency ordinance on fiscal measures initiated by the Ministry of Finance. (...)

PM Citu: Salaries and bonuses in the public sector to stay at the December 20 level  Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday said that the salaries and bonuses of the central and local public administration staff, including of those holding public offices, will remain at the level of December 2020 next year. "Related to the ordinance initiated by the Ministry of Public (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |