Impact Signs Two Contracts Worth EUR18.4M With Electrogrup For Construction Of Residential Complex. Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor, as beneficiary, has concluded two contracts worth EUR18.4 million with Electrogrup, as general contractor, for the construction of a residential complex in capital Bucharest.