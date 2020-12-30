 
Romaniapress.com

December 30, 2020

President of Senate: I never supported unicameralism, but we need to reduce number of MPs
Dec 30, 2020

President of Senate: I never supported unicameralism, but we need to reduce number of MPs.

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, on Wednesday said that the number of MPs must be reduced, based on analysis, and specified that she never supported unicameralism. "We had a referendum in November 2009 in which Romanian citizens expressed their wish that the number of MPs had to be significantly reduced to 300 and that the Parliament be unicameral, instead of bicameral. (...) I have never supported the aspect of unicameralism, I strictly discussed the number of MPs, and I will continue to argue that we need to reduce it, after a careful analysis of the implications, of course. Because we need to do an analysis first, to see what is the exact number of MPs that we need to cover for the specialized committees in Parliament, and to reflect the structure of the Government, since this is where the basic work of the legislative process lies. For we do not want to turn this subject of the referendum for 300 MPs into a populist subject and we want to pay due attention to this referendum and the people's will, to listen to all parties involved - civil society, experts in constitutional law, the Constitutional Court. We all should say our opinion on this subject and the Parliament has to make the best decision,", Dragu told Gandul live. She mentioned that she was not afraid of a possible loss of her "seat" of MP. "Neither I nor my colleagues are afraid of losing our seats. We must serve the Romanian citizen who sent us to Parliament. If we look at this very low confidence in Parliament, below 10 per cent, I think it has to do with this stuttering on various important topics. (...) The relationship of the citizens with the Parliament is so bad, it is normal that people wonder why we need hundreds of Mps?," added Dragu. The President of the Senate recalled that, in a decision from 2011, the Constitutional Court analyzed the aspect of unicameralism and said that a unicameral Parliament would violate Romania's democratic tradition and would involve a modification of the Fundamental Law. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian New Year's traditions and customs The passage to a new year has been accompanied since ancient times by customs and rituals that are being observed even to this date, particularly in Romanian villages. Reputed ethnologist Ion Ghinoiu, PhD, Professor and scientific secretary of the "Constantin Brailoiu" Institute of (...)

INACO: Romania, last place in EU for women representation in Government, similar percentage with Iraq, Bahrain Romania has managed, in a single year, the most brutal international demotion, from the 102th place in the world, to the 175th place for women's representation in Government, said on Thursday, INACO (Initiative for Competitiveness) in a press release sent to AGERPRES. "In the year 2020, (...)

Crown of pork ribs with baked potatoes and goose liver pate - New Year's delight Crown of pork ribs served with baked potatoes and goose liver pate are two of the recommended dishes for the night between years, by a known chef in western Alba Iulia, Cosmin Toma, to respect the tradition that says, according to him, will make you fly through luck throughout the year and be (...)

Romania Banking System Posts Some RON4.5B Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2020, Down Over 10% Vs 2019 Romania’s banking system, 34 lenders in all, registered a net profit of nearly RON4.5 billion in January-September 2020, down over 10% compared with 2019, central bank preliminary data show.

Industrial oil obtained from plastic and rubber waste, project financed by EU funds A factory close to southeastern Tulcea municipality produces industrial oil from plastic and rubber waste and it is the only private ecological investment operational as of this year in the county, with a total budget of 1 million Euro, financed from European funds. The idea of this business (...)

Citu: Holiday vouchers of 1,450 lei to be granted to public-sector employees in 2021 Bucharest, Dec 30 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that in 2021 holiday vouchers in the amount of 1,450 lei will be granted to public-sector employees, this measure being included in the emergency ordinance on fiscal measures initiated by the Ministry of Finance. (...)

PM Citu: Salaries and bonuses in the public sector to stay at the December 20 level  Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday said that the salaries and bonuses of the central and local public administration staff, including of those holding public offices, will remain at the level of December 2020 next year. "Related to the ordinance initiated by the Ministry of Public (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |