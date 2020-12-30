|
Kaufland Invested EUR300M in Romania in 2020
Dec 30, 2020
Kaufland Invested EUR300M in Romania in 2020.
German-held Kaufland group, the leader of the local grocery retail, opened 10 hypermarkets in 2020, its fastest expansion pace in the last few years, for a total of 138.
|
