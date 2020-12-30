 
Youth and Sport Minister: I intend to make significant contribution to entire world of sports
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Eduard Novak, stated in his New Year's message that he intends to make a "significant contribution to the entire world of sports" during his mandate. ''Dear colleagues, collaborators and friends, we are close to entering a new year, a time when we make reports, but also plans for the future. It was a difficult year, which tried and tested our limits, and the following year will begin under the auspices of the one which is ending, but with a new breath of hope that what was harder has passed. Despite all the difficulties, in 2020 many beautiful things have been achieved, and 2021 will certainly bring their continuation, but also many new projects,', reads a message posted on the ministry's Facebook page. "For me, the year that has passed brought the mandate of a minister, and I want my contribution to be a significant one in the entire world of sports, not only where I am already established. I want the Ministry of Youth and Sports to win the 'Olympics' during my term. With the thought of what was good this year, with hope and confidence in the year to come, I send you all my good thoughts, I wish you to spend the holidays safely with your loved ones, to recharge your batteries, to enjoy and let us meet again healthy in the New Year, to do new beautiful things together! Happy New Year!'' Novak said in the release. The only Paralympic champion in the history of Romania took over the mandate of Minister of Youth and Sports on December 24, from Ionut Stroe. AGERPRES (RO-author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Adrian Dragut; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)

