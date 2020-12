Romania's public deficit widens to 8% of GDP in Jan-Nov

Romania's public deficit widens to 8% of GDP in Jan-Nov. Romania's public deficit increased 2.3 times to RON 84.0 billion (EUR 17.3 bln), or 8% of GDP, in January-November 2020. The Government targets a 9.1%-of-GDP deficit for the whole year and plans to lower the gap to 7% of GDP in 2021. Out of the total 8% of GDP deficit in the first eleven (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]