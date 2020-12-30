Citu: Holiday vouchers of 1,450 lei to be granted to public-sector employees in 2021

Citu: Holiday vouchers of 1,450 lei to be granted to public-sector employees in 2021. Bucharest, Dec 30 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that in 2021 holiday vouchers in the amount of 1,450 lei will be granted to public-sector employees, this measure being included in the emergency ordinance on fiscal measures initiated by the Ministry of Finance. "In this ordinance, which is a very large ordinance, I mention the granting of holiday vouchers in 2021, in the amount of 1,450 lei. I told you from the first moment that for us the HoReCa sector is an important sector. In 2020 there were SMEs Invest, furlough, the payment of 41.5% of the salary for employees returning from furlough, the exemption from the specific tax, which has been approved today. The measure is extended until March 2021. All these helped the HoReCa sector. We continue to support the HoReCa sector also in 2021 through the holiday vouchers for the staff paid from public funds", Citu specified, after the Government meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]