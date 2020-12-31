Romania Banking System Posts Some RON4.5B Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2020, Down Over 10% Vs 2019

Romania's banking system, 34 lenders in all, registered a net profit of nearly RON4.5 billion in January-September 2020, down over 10% compared with 2019, central bank preliminary data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]