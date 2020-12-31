Coronavirus/ Another 171 deaths registered due to novel coronavirus, death toll hits 15,767

Coronavirus/ Another 171 deaths registered due to novel coronavirus, death toll hits 15,767. A further 171 deaths - 100 men and 71 women - have been recorded in the past 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday. Of the total, one death was recorded in the age category 20 to 29 years, one in the age category 30 to 39 years, three deaths in the age category 40 to 49 years, 13 in the age category 50 to 59 years, 40 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 54 in the age category 70 to 79 years and 59 in the category over 80 years. According to the GCS, 166 fatalities were in patients who had a medical history, 4 deceased patients had no medical pre-conditions recorded, and no comorbidities have been reported for one deceased patient to date. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,767 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]