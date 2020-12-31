PM Florin Citu, on New Year's Eve: I promise I will do everything to relaunch economy in 2021



Prime Minister Florin Citu promises Romanians, on New Year's Eve, that he and his team will "do everything" for the economy to recover in 2021. "We cannot do this alone. Only with you," the Prime Minister said in a message posted on his Facebook page on Thursday. As this year ends and a new one is beginning, he wanted to thanks Romanians for being "together" as a team in 2020. "A difficult year for Romania. Everything I did at the Ministry of Finance was based on two things: professionalism and transparency. I promised you that I will not allow the economy to collapse and I did. I promised not to leave anyone behind and I didn't. And now, from my new position as Prime Minister, I promise you that my team and I will do everything we can to get the economy back on track in 2021. We can't do this alone, we need to do this together. "Trust your government, the Government of Romania" - is the New Year's message of Prime Minister Florin Citu. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)