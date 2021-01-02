Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count at 637,395, death toll hits 15,919

Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count at 637,395, death toll hits 15,919. Romania's novel coronavirus caseload increased by a total of 5,132 since our last report - 3,938 on January 1 and 1,194 on January 2 - following 20,391 national tests performed, taking the total number of infected persons to 637,395, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported today. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As many as 571,333 patients had been declared cured as of January 2. Romania's death toll from COVID-19 hit 15,919 since our latest report, with 74 deaths announced by GCS on Friday and another 78 on Saturday morning. The latest victims are 96 men and 56 women, with eight of them having no comorbidities or no medical history, while all the other recorded fatalities were in patients who had underlying medical conditions. According to the GCS, 4,817,844 tests have been processed nationwide, of which 4,438 were performed in the last 24 hours - 3,681 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 757 on request. A total of 658 people were retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19 in the past two days, the GCS adds. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]