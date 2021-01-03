Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 3,034, at 640,429, death toll hits 15,979

Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 3,034, at 640,429, death toll hits 15,979. Romania's novel coronavirus caseload increased by a total of 3,034 in the last 24 hours following 9,829 national tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Sunday, 640,429 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 574,897 people were declared cured. To date 4,827,673 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 9,829 were performed in the last 24 hours, 6,220 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 3,609 on request. Romania's COVID-19 death toll rose by 60 in the last 24 hours, reaching 15,979, the GCS announced. The latest victims are 35 men and 25 women, with one of them having no comorbidities or no medical history, while all the other recorded fatalities were in patients who had underlying medical conditions. A number of 8,868 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 1,119 in intensive care, informed, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). In Romania, 31,026 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 8,876 people are in institutional isolation. Also, 45,554 people are in quarantine at home, and 63 people are in institutionalized quarantine. A total of 327 people were retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19, the GCS adds. Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 3,974 fines amounting to 718,257 lei for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus remained unchanged at 7,063 since the last reporting, as did the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities, at 130. AGERPRES (RO - author: Liva Popescu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]