 
Romaniapress.com

January 3, 2021

Ministry of Health: New strain of SARS-Cov-2 detected in UK has not been confirmed in Romania
Jan 3, 2021

Ministry of Health: New strain of SARS-Cov-2 detected in UK has not been confirmed in Romania.

The Ministry of Health states that, on the Romanian territory, the new SARS-Cov-2 variant detected in the United Kingdom has not been confirmed so far, and the confirmation procedure will be finalized in the next days. "A new strain can be confirmed only by the health institutes or units' sequencing of the viral genome, and this technical procedure will be finalized in the coming days starting from the samples selected after RT-PCR testing," reads a statement from the Ministry of Health sent to AGERPRES on Sunday. The Ministry of Health's update comes after information appeared in the press on Sunday that the new strain was confirmed in some samples from patients suspected of COVID-19 in the genetics laboratory of the 'Matei Bals' Institute in Bucharest. A representative of the 'Matei Bals' Institute stated that two samples analyzed in this laboratory had different results from those known so far. "In the genetics laboratory of the Institute, two samples had different results of the amplification reaction than we knew so far. The sequencing will be conducted in the next days and we will see if the new strain of the virus is really confirmed. We do not have data that there would be significant differences in the clinical manifestation compared to the old strain," the spokesperson of the 'Matei Bals' Institute, Catalin Apostolescu, told private broadcaster DIGI 24. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ Distribution of 36,000 doses of vaccine kicks off on Sunday The distribution of over 36,000 doses of vaccine requested by the vaccination centers in each county starts on Sunday, the vaccination being thus extended, starting Monday, in all counties, the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV). (...)

Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 3,034, at 640,429, death toll hits 15,979 Romania's novel coronavirus caseload increased by a total of 3,034 in the last 24 hours following 9,829 national tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Sunday, 640,429 (...)

Arafat: In Romania, we will not discriminate against those who have not been vaccinated The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Secretary of State Raed Arafat, said that in Romania the authorities have not thought to discriminate against and apply restriction rules to people who are not vaccinated, but it is possible that in certain areas abroad where stricter (...)

Covid vaccination campaign/ 1,586 people receive the jab in the past 24 hours The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee informs today that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 1,586 people have received the Pfizer BioNTech jab for coronavirus in the past 24 hours. (...)

Speaker Orban's New Year message: War not over yet, but we hold hopes it will end soon Lower House Speaker and Liberal Chairman Ludovic Orban remarked in his New Year's message that 2020 was "perhaps the toughest year in our recent history", "a year of war that isn't over yet, but which we hope will end soon." Orban also voices his confidence that by mid-2021 (...)

COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee: Prompt remedy required for delay of scheduled vaccination The potential delay for reasons other than medical of the vaccination of the persons who have been scheduled to receive the Covid jab - in other words of persons who have clearly expressed their intention to vaccinate and who have made a considerable effort in this regard - requires prompt (...)

Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count at 637,395, death toll hits 15,919 Romania's novel coronavirus caseload increased by a total of 5,132 since our last report - 3,938 on January 1 and 1,194 on January 2 - following 20,391 national tests performed, taking the total number of infected persons to 637,395, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported today. These (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |