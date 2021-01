Developer Impact awards EUR 18.4 mln contract for 406 new apartments

Developer Impact awards EUR 18.4 mln contract for 406 new apartments. Romanian real estate developer Impact signed two contracts worth EUR 18.4 million with local construction company Electrogrup, Economica.net reported. The deals target constructing five new apartment buildings in the Greenfield Baneasa project located in northern Bucharest. The five blocks (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]