RO Govt. keeps VAT rate unchanged for more expensive homes

RO Govt. keeps VAT rate unchanged for more expensive homes. Romania's Government postponed by one year increasing the threshold for the preferential 5% VAT rate applied at the sale of new apartments and houses, Ziarul Financiar reported. The threshold should increase from about EUR 93,000 currently to EUR 140,000. The Government estimates that this (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]