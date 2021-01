RO industrial group Teraplast keeps expanding by takeover, investment

RO industrial group Teraplast keeps expanding by takeover, investment. Romanian construction materials producer Teraplast Group paid RON 4.9 million (EUR 1 mln) for the controlling stake in flexible packaging producer Somplast Nasaud and received state grants for two investment projects. The group has ongoing investments worth EUR 32 million. Three of these (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]