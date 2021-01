RO Govt. scales down planned increase in child allowances

RO Govt. scales down planned increase in child allowances. Romania’s Senate voted to increase child allowances by 20%, as of January this year, Digi24 reported. The current level of the child allowance is RON 185 (EUR 38) for children between two and eighteen years old and RON 370 (EUR 76) for children under two. The allowance will be indexed by the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]